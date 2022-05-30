NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada is Going to Become a Father

Reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is soon to be adding a new accolade to his name as he is set to become a father later this year.

It was confirmed by Yahoo Sports Japan that Okada and his wife, voice actress Suzuko Mimori, are expecting their first child this August.

Speaking earlier this year, Okada was asked about possibly becoming a parent and said he would not stop his child from wanting to be a wrestler.

“I can’t say anything because it’s a little ahead of the story …” I was allowed to do what I wanted to do, so I don’t think I can say “Pro-wrestling? No.” Okada on whether he’d allow his child to be a professional wrestler.

Okada captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in January 2022 at Wrestle Kingdom 16 (Night One), defeating Shingo Takagi.

On the show’s second night, he retained the title against the returning Will O’Spreay, who had vacated the gold in May 2021 due to a neck injury.

Okada is also a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and holds the record for the longest reign (his fourth) at 720 days, as well as the record for the most title defenses at 12.

Mimori has worked as a voice actor since 2010 and has worked with several popular franchises including Digimon, Tokyo Ghoul, and Fairy Tail.

We here at SEScoops would live to wish Okada and Mimori our congratulations on their joyous news.

Thanks to Yahoo Sports Japan for the transcription.