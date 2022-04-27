Adam Cole Wants Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door PPV

Adam Cole says everyone in AEW is psyched for Forbidden Door, and he already knows who he wants to work with at the show.

During a recent discussion with Stephanie Chase, Cole spoke about the excitement that’s building for the upcoming inter-promotional super-show.

Both companies have huge stars and passionate fan bases. Forbidden Door is a chance to see the top stars of both companies square off.

Some AEW fans do not watch New Japan Pro Wrestling. Many NJPW fans don’t watch All Elite Wrestling. This collaboration will expose both companies to new viewers and that’s a huge win for everybody.

“Some of my fondest moments years ago were over in New Japan so yeah, I’m very, very excited for this event,” said Cole. “I think it’s gonna be awesome.”

Cole vs. Okada

The top stars of AEW and NJPW are making it known who they want to work with at Forbidden Door. Cole has his eye on Kazuchika Okada, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

“So I’ve never had a singles match with Okada,” he said. “I’ve wrestled Okada before in like a six-man tag team match in Ring of Honor but we barely had any interaction together.”

Cole is eager to make history with Okada and steal the show at Forbidden Door.

“I’ve wrestled Tanahashi, just wrestled Ishii, which was really cool. Wrestled Jushin Liger, YOSHI-HASHI.. so many different guys, but I would love a classic one-on-one singles match with Okada at some point. I think that’d be really cool.”

While no matches have been signed as of this writing, it’s worth tracking who wrestlers are saying they want to work with. In addition to Cole saying he wants to wrestle Okada, we’ve also seen:

The AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view takes place Sunday, June 26th from Chicago, IL at the United Center.

