More Matches Announced for NJPW Music City Mayhem

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced more matches for the upcoming NJPW: Music City Mayhem event that is taking place during Starrcast weekend later this month.

The headline attraction for Music City Mayhem (7/30) will see AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley taking on El Desperado in a No-Disqualification match.

NJPW Music City Mayhem Card

Here is the current card for NJPW Music City Mayhem:

No DQ: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

Clark Connors vs. Davey Richards

NJPW Music City Mayhem takes place Saturday, July 30th from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. This is just one of the big live wrestling shows scheduled for Starrcast V during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

More matches are set for Music City Mayhem!



July 30 in Nashville TN!



Hiromu Takahashi ? Blake Christian!



Clark Connors ? Davey Richards!



?https://t.co/YncUGjYRQo



??https://t.co/7l4U6DErTl



Watch LIVE on @fiteTV!#njpw #njmayhem pic.twitter.com/Cw7IA62ZLx — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 9, 2022

As seen above, KUSHIDA is featured on the official event artwork, so he’ll be part of the show as well.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on the NJPW Music City Mayhem card.

The Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view will close out Starrcast on Sunday, July 31st. You can click here to see the updated card for that show.

Moxley vs. El Desperado Preview

NJPW has provided this backstory to the main event:

“After El Desperado was part of Suzuki-Gun’s partnership with the Jericho Appreciation Society at Forbidden Door, the masked rudo wants another taste of a mutual enemy of both Minoru Suzuki and Chris Jericho– and someone who just so happens to be the Interim AEW World Champion. Desperado issued a challenge to Jon Moxley backstage at Korakuen Hall last week, and the Death Rider has accepted, but under the condition that this is a no disqualification match.

With no DQs, no time limits and no rules, Moxley will undoubtedly be bringing the violence, but with his own blood strewn past in deathmatches with the legendary Jun Kasai, Desperado will give every bit of that violence back to Mox.”