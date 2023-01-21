NJPW/NOAH Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena

Talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH came together to share their respect for Jay Briscoe, days after his death this week.

Briscoe died on Tuesday due to a car accident, mere minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware.

The accident also killed the other driver, while Jay’s daughters, who were in his vehicle at the time, have required surgery.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 Tribute

Today, NJPW has hosted their second night of Wrestle Kingdom 17, featuring talent from their promotion and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Opening up the main card, both rosters walked to the ring, with Naomichi Marufuji and Hiroshi Tanahashi holding portraits of Jay.

After a ten-bell salute, “Reach for the sky, boy” played through Yokohama Arena.

Briscoe competed for both NJPW and NOAH throughout his career, and held gold in both companies with his brother Mark.

Other Tributes

New Japan and NOAH are just two of the various promotions to pay tribute to the late Briscoe.

After this week’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan‘s promotion hosted a tribute show that has been shared on Ring of Honor’s YouTube channel.

During the beginning of this week’s episode of IMPACT TV, an “In Memory Of” graphic was shown with Tom Hannifan narrating and sending condolences to his family.

On Twitter, the NWA shared a photo of the Briscoes winning the Crockett Cup and described Jay as an “amazingly talented man.”

During WWE NXT, Vic Joseph offered the brand’s condolences to Jay’s family, while Michael Cole expressed a similar sentiment during last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.