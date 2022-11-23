NJPW, WWE, AEW & Stardom Talent to Compete at Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Report)

Talent from four of the biggest promotions in the world will come together for Wrestle Kingdom, Fightful Select reports.

The show, scheduled for January 4, 2023, will be the seventeenth Wrestle Kingdom event, New Japan’s biggest annual event.

Next year’s show will mark the first time since 2019 that Wrestle Kingdom will take place on one day.

Karl Anderson

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE Raw Superstar Karl Anderson will defend his NJPW Never Openweight Championship at the World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League finals on Wednesday, December 14.

Anderson was previously scheduled to defend his title at NJPW Battle Autumn but instead competed at WWE Crown Jewel, which took place the same day.

In an update from Fightful Select, it is reported that NJPW and WWE have agreed that next month won’t be Anderson’s last match in Japan, and that he will work the Tokyo Dome.

Sources who spoke to Fightful said Gallows and Anderson have “always been penciled in” to compete at Wrestle Kingdom, despite reports of tension.

Gallows and Anderson had committed to working these dates for New Japan before their WWE returns in October and before leaving Impact Wrestling in August.

The Four

Having (at least) two WWE Superstars compete at Wrestle Kingdom is a huge deal, but just part of a stacked show.

Of course, New Japan’s own talent will be competing at the show, but so will names from AEW and Stardom.

AEW’s Kenny Omega will challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

KAIRI, who recently became the first IWGP Women’s Champion, will defend her title against fellow STARDOM wrestler Tam Nakano.