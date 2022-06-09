NXT Champ Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger Revealed (Spoiler)

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will be putting his title on the line against Cameron Grimes at the upcoming NXT Great American Bash special.

This week, WWE recorded both the June 14 and June 21, editions of NXT 2.0 with the current plan being for the show to go back to being live on June 28.

During the June 14, episode, Breakker will defeat Duke Hudson to retain his title only to be confronted after the match by Grimes.

Grimes will challenge Breakker for a title match at the Great American Bash on July 5, which the NXT Champion will accept.

Bron Breakker’s rise to the top

Bron Breakker is still in his rookie year in WWE, but the second-generation Superstar has made serious waves so far.

Breakker is already a two-time NXT Champion, having dethroned Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler, but has quickly established himself as a bonafide main eventer on WWE’s weekly Tuesday show.

It’s been reported that WWE has plans to fast-track Breakker to the main roster which explains his brief run on Raw earlier this year.

Can Grimes win the big one?

At the recent In Your House special this past Saturday, Cameron Grimes’ reign as NXT North American Champion was ended by Carmelo Hayes.

This was Grimes’ first reign as North American Champion, which ended at 65 days, but not his first time holding a title in NXT 2.0.

Grimes previously held the Million Dollar Championship but handed the title back to Ted DiBiase Sr. last August.

The Great American Bash will mark Grimes’ first shot at the brand’s top prize: the NXT Championship.