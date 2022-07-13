NXT Champion Turns on Partner, Officially Goes Heel

An NXT star has turned over to the dark side.

The July 12 episode of NXT didn’t end on a happy note. The main event featured an NXT Women’s Championship match between titleholder Mandy Rose and Roxanne Perez.

Perez was accompanied to the ring by Cora Jade. Perez thought she could trust her good friend and tag team partner.

After all, they currently hold the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Jealousy eventually won out, however.

Cora Jade Turns on Roxanne Perez

With the referee distracted during the title match, Jade took her tag title and nailed Perez in the injured ribs. Mandy Rose capitalized and pinned Perez to successfully retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Perez had been selling the injured ribs as she was attacked in the infamous NXT parking lot earlier in the night.

It had been reported that WWE was planning on turning Cora Jade heel ahead of the recent NXT episode.

The news came as a surprise to many as Jade comes across as a natural babyface. Time will tell if she can find her groove as a rotten apple.

After the match, Cora attacked Perez with her skateboard and even broke it in half.