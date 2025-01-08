Corey Graves Returns To NXT For New Year’s Evil

Corey Graves has returned to the NXT Commentary booth.

The new calendar year comes with a lot of big changes for WWE including a shake-up to their existing commentary teams.

This change apparently includes Corey Graves who made his return to the NXT brand during Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil special. He joined Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary for the show:

Corey Graves originally started his broadcast career in NXT back in 2014, after he was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to concussion-related issues. He was promoted to the main roster as part of the 2016 Draft.

Graves had most recently been assigned to the SmackDown brand alongside Michael Cole. Cole was shifted to the Raw brand with the show’s Netflix premiere on January 6, being accompanied by the returning Pat McAfee.

The Raw commentary team of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett on the other hand, were moved to SmackDown, leaving Graves’ status up in the air.

It’s unknown if Graves will be sticking around the Black & Silver brand or if his appearance at the NXT special was a one-night thing.

In recent years we have seen a number of main roster stars having extended runs with the brand and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Savior of Misbehaviour becomes the first commentator to do so as well.