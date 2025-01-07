The Rock Is 20 Steps Ahead of Cody Rhodes In NXT Appearance

The Rock was part of this week’s WWE NXT, during which he teased that his issues with Cody Rhodes are far from over.

The Final Boss appeared during a segment with Ethan Page, who was seen confronting Ava. The Rock interrupted Page’s complaints and addressed him directly about breaking Je’Von Evans’ jaw. In classic Rock fashion, he warned Page that “payback’s gonna be a b***h.”

The Rock made it clear that Ava is the real boss in NXT, adding that if Page wants to stay on The Rock’s good side, he needs to respect Ava. Later, Ava and The Rock shared a heartfelt on-screen moment with Ava saying it was special to have her father around.

Later in the night, The Rock cut a promo and mentioned Cody Rhodes, referencing his recent supportive gesture toward the American Nightmare during the RAW Netflix debut. Addressing skeptics, he assured fans that he was thinking several steps ahead and urged them to trust the journey he’s taking them on.

Despite the show’s time constraints, The Rock joked that they could “go all night.” He dropped an unscripted f-bomb but quickly apologized for it before ending the night by thanking the fans for their passion and emphasized their importance to NXT.

The Rock’s comments about Cody Rhodes come as a relief to fans of his popular heel run of 2024, many of whom took issue with Rock and Rhodes being fine with each other on Raw. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on The Rock, as despite what was said during the red brand’s debut on Netflix, the Brahma Bull may not be finished with the American Nightmare after all.

