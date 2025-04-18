Fan Stench Drives Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez Out of WWE World Event

The WWE World at WrestleMania is a huge fan-convention, giving members of the WWE Universe the opportunity to celebrate their fandom and meet their favorite wrestlers. For fans hoping to meet Cora Jade or Roxanne Perez though, that won’t be happening.

Though the NXT pair did appear at WWE World, they didn’t stop for long. As one fan took to social media to share, Jade said that the stench of the fans made her want to voimit. Jade would produce deoderant before walking out in disgust with Perez not far behind.

Jade and Perez aren’t the only WWE Superstars to take aim at the aroma ementating from fans. In a recent ‘PSA,’ Drew McIntyre reminded fans that smelling tolerable isn’t a lot to ask for.

This is a PSA for all you fans heading to Las Vegas for #WrestleMania… pic.twitter.com/ndGCXDzCsM — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 15, 2025

At least one fan has taken McIntyre’s words to heart, as at the WWE World, somebody produced a bottle of deoderant for McIntyre to sign. Drew struggled to hold back his laughter as he was pleased his PSA had been heard.

A fan brought @DMcIntyreWWE some deodorant to autograph ? pic.twitter.com/VG4CyPMlHX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2025

Perez and Jade will be in action at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver’s kick-off show, where they hope to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. And while facing six other women may cause both women to get sweaty, nothing compares to the ‘pong’ of the WWE Universe.