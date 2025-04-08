‘Say It To Their Face’ Booker T Reveals Advice For Swerve Strickland After Dynasty Jab

Booker T has responded to Swerve Strickland’s AEW Dynasty jab.

The former AEW Champion challenged Jon Moxley for the world title at the company’s latest PPV. He failed to win the belt after The Young Bucks made their return and took out Strickland. In an off air promo after the show, Swerve added more fuel to his ongoing feud with the WCW veteran with some harsh words.

The WWE legend responded to this promo from the AEW star on the latest episode of his podcast. Booker T noted that he thought the beef between them was over but he’s not upset at the young star:

“I’m going to give Swerve Strickland a little bit of advice, just a little bit. That advice would be, don’t be talking about something other than the pay-per-view at the end of the night. That’s the main event and the last thing people are going to remember. The last people are going to remember is me, my name being said.”

Say It To Their Face: Booker T

Booker T explained that he has been an advocate for all the black kids who want to get into the business as well any other kids who have the talent and deserve the opportunity. The WWE Hall of Famer noted how he has put in the word for many such young talents at times but he tries not to publish these things:

“I’m sure Tony Khan don’t appreciate the news, the headline not being what happened at Dynasty with all the matches. They’re talking about Booker T. That was a bad move. He’s got a lot of energy at the end of the show. I’m not that type. I’m from that school, if you got something to say to somebody, say it to their face. I’m gonna leave it at that.”

The former WCW champion ended his remarks saying that he’s learned his lesson and would probably not put over Swerve anymore but he still wishes the best for him and he wants to see people like him succeed.