Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Discusses Potential WWE Match

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has explained why he hasn’t explored the physical side of wrestling despite being a longtime fan.

There is a long list of celebrities who have been bitten by the wrestling bug after making an appearance at a show. Both Travis Scott and Jelly Roll showing interest in a potential in-ring debut after their recent WWE appearance is the latest example of this phenomenon.

The comedy star, who has never denied his love for the business, was asked about the same during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. Gabriel Iglesias noted that he isn’t looking to get involved as he won’t be able to deliver the physicality required for it at his age:

“I just gotta pass the physical, and that’s probably the main reason why I haven’t asked to participate in the ring, is I’m pushing 50. I got in the ring one time and it was scary. It was scary. You could feel the intensity. People say, Oh man, it’s fake. No. Maybe it’s predetermined but I felt the hits in the ring, and I wasn’t even the one getting hit and so, yeah, I’m good. I’d rather be on the outside watching.”

Apart from this, Gabriel Iglesias talked about how he got into wrestling and noted that he was a Hulk Hogan fan growing up. Later in the life however, he realized how there were many other great wrestlers on the roster and named talents such as Ricky Steamboat and Randy Savage as people he became fan of.

