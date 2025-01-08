Giulia Says ‘It’s Just The Beginning’ After NXT Women’s Title Win

Giulia captured the WWE NXT Women’s Championship on last night’s NXT: New Year’s Evil which emanated from the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. She dethroned Roxanne Perez to win the NXT Women’s title and she has made it clear that she is just getting started.

Following the show, the Japanese sensation took to her social media and commented on her win. She stated that this championship was just the beginning.

This championship is just the beginning.



I am the NXT Women’s Champion!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YQlp8TcP7G — GIULIA ? ???? (@giulia0221g) January 8, 2025

The highly-anticipated title match kicked off the show and it featured some exciting spots. The final moments of the match saw Perez hitting a Pop Rox for a near fall. Giulia went to hit a knee strike before performing a Northern Lights Bomb for the win.

Giulia has put an end to Roxanne Perez’s title reign of 276 days. At NXT No Mercy Perez successfully defended her title against Jaida Parker and she was confronted by ‘The Beautiful Madness,’ who made her debut.

The pair battled for the gold on the premiere episode of NXT on the CW Network where Perez retained her title following an interference from returning Cora Jade. Giulia had her sights set on the title and she earned the title match after defeating Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Zaria, and Stephanie Vaquer to become the Women’s Iron Survivor at NXT Deadline last month. After capturing the title, she now sits at the top of the women’s division.