Giulia Returns At WWE NXT Live Event, Attacks Former Champion

At WWE NXT Roadblock, Giulia lost the WWE NXT Women’s Championship to North American Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Now, the Beautiful Madness has returned to WWE NXT and is already getting violent with the Superstars of the women’s division.

At a WWE NXT live event in Bartow, Florida, Giulia made her first appearance for the silver brand since her title loss. Not only did Giulia return but she sent a painful message to Cora Jade. Giulia also gestured that she’s ready to re-enter the NXT Women’s Championship picture.

A completely innocent @CoraJadeWWE is attacked by Giulia for no reason at #NXTBartow



I hope this relates to TV booking ? https://t.co/qjbim5MGR3 pic.twitter.com/oKaq19inSG — Jenna Beta Normie (@JennaCrb) March 23, 2025

In case anyone wasn't sure what Giulia is focused on right now, it's getting the NXT Women's Championship back #nxtbartow pic.twitter.com/jW0g7kxUwQ — Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) March 23, 2025

Giulia’s return to NXT comes at an interesting time in the career of the Japanese Superstar. Shortly before her title loss, reports came out stating that Giulia was dealing with injuries. The fact that WWE rushed into a title-for-title match with Vaquer, as well as Vaquer’s victory, led many to believe that booking had been changed to give Giulia time off to recover.

With Giulia’s appearance in Bartow, it remains to be seen when she’ll be back on WWE NXT programming. With Vaquer set for two title defenses on the upcoming March 25, episode, the show will be one Giulia will be watching closely, if she isn’t set to be a part of it.