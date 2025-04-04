Giulia Returns to WWE In-Ring Action at NXT Live Event

Giulia is officially back from injury. The Beautiful Madness wrestled at the April 4 NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida—marking her first match since losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock on March 11.

Giulia’s return to in-ring action follows a noticeable absence and reports that she was injured. Many believed that the reported injury led to WWE hurrying into a title-for-title match with Vaquer, a match thatt should have received a lot more build. Despite reports, WWE never confirmed that Giulia was out with an injury.

#NXTCrystalRiver THE RETURN!! Please make Riley fan of the night so he can get her autograph!! #Guilia pic.twitter.com/6SSkuwlktw — NXTFans4L (@wild396190) April 5, 2025

The mystery only deepened when Giulia appeared at an NXT live show on March 22 and attacked Cora Jade, suggesting she was still involved in ongoing storylines. It’s unclear when fans will see Giulia will be back on WWE NXT programming and what will be in store for her when she returns.

Since arriving in WWE in 2024, Giulia has been a tour de force both on-screen and at live events. Her return only demonstrates that it’s hard to keep the former NXT Women’s Champion down.