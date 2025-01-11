Oba Femi Says There’s Going To Be Problems If ‘Uncle Dwyane’ Steals His Time Again

Oba Femi says there’s going to be problems the next time ‘Uncle Dwyane’ tries to steal his spotlight.

The Nigerian star picked up the biggest win of his career during the New Year’s Evil special when he defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a triple threat match for the NXT Championship. His big win however, was overshadowed a bit by the appearance of The Rock who ended up closing the night instead of the title match.

The new champion talked about his big victory during his most recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, the hosts joked about The Rock stealing his time and asked Femi why he didn’t say anything.

The 26-year-old replied in a similar lighthearted manner explaining that he wasn’t even aware that his time was being stolen. The next time it happens however, Femi claimed that there’s going to be problems:

“At the moment the time was being stolen from me, I wasn’t even aware it was being stolen from me. Maybe if I knew, I would have gone up to him and been like, ‘Hey, Uncle Dwayne, what are you doing?’ I’ll let it slide this time. But the next time Uncle Dwayne comes in and steals time from me, there’s going to be problems.”

Oba Femi was also asked about the ending of his title match where Trick Williams got hit in the face with a chair by Eddy Thorpe before getting powerbomed and pinned by the heavyweight star. The NXT Champion was asked if he’d be willing to give Trick a rematch for the title if he claimed that Femi didn’t get a clean win.

He explained that he wanted the title match to be a singles bout. It was Williams who suggested the idea for a triple threat so now he needs to go back in the line and earn his opportunity.