Oba Femi Crowned New NXT Champion At New Year’s Evil

Oba Femi has become the new NXT Champion.

The 26-year-old challenged for Trick Williams’ title in a triple threat match also featuring Eddy Thorpe at New Year’s Evil from Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. This came after he won the Men’s Iron Survivor challenge last month.

The ending of this bout saw Williams setting Femi up for a Trick Shot but the Nigerian star moved out of the way. The move instead connected to Thorpe who was holding a chair he had brought in the ring. This allowed Femi to deliver a huge powerbomb to Williams for the pin:

The event marks the end of Trick Williams’ second run with the title at 98 days. He had won the title by defeating Ethan Page at NXT’s CW debut episode.

Femi wasn’t the only new champion crowned during the latest episode. Giulia also finally defeated Roxanne Perez to win the NXT Women’s Championship in the opening match of the show. The new champion came out on the ramp to pose with Femi at the end of his match, signalling the start of a new era for the brand.

Apart from this, Lexis King also finally became the new official holder of the Heritage Cup tonight. He defeated Charlie Dempsey in a sudden death round for the title.