Shawn Michaels To McAfee Co-Hosts Mocking NXT: ‘When Do You Want Your A** Kickin’?

The war between WWE NXT and the Pat McAfee Show shows no signs of slowing down after Shawn Michaels warned of an a** kickin’ for the Raw announcer’s co-hosts.

The issues between NXT and McAfee’s co-hosts have been growing since the release of the ‘Pat McAfee Pack’ in WWE 2K24. The latest wave of DLC includes the Raw announcer, AJ Hawk, Boston Conner, Darius Butler, and Ty Schmit.

Fans have questioned why McAfee’s co-hosts are included in the wrestling game and believe these spaces could’ve been filled by more deserving names from WWE NXT. Ty Schmit added to the tensions on a recent edition of McAfee’s show by saying that fans want “some of these losers no one’s ever heard of.” Schmit added that he isn’t concerned about fan criticism of his inclusion in the game, saying “f*** ’em.” McAfee himself has called the criticism to his colleagues being included “rude.”

On Twitter, Michaels threw out the challenge to Schmit, Conner, Butler, and Hawk, inviting them to face off four Superstars from the Hall of Famer’s roster. Michaels was immensely confident in his NXT Superstars who’ll deliver an a** kickin’ if a match happens.

Michaels isn’t the only WWE NXT name with some choice words for McAfee’s co-hosts. In a tweet of her own, Karmen Petrovic shared her own idea as to why fans aren’t thrilled at non-wrestlers in WWE 2K24.

God forbid fans want to play with wrestlers in a wrestling game ?



& put some respect on #WWENXT https://t.co/kwKfDdbsHn — karmen petrovic ? (@karmen_wwe) July 24, 2024

While having McAfee’s co-hosts in the game may appeal to fans of the Raw commentator and his sports show, it has ruffled feathers with fans of WWE. Keep tuned to SE Scoops for the latest in this unlikely beef as it unfolds in WWE and beyond.