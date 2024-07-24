Pat McAfee Co-Host Slams WWE 2K24 Fans & NXT Wrestlers

Pat McAfee’s sports TV show co-host Ty Schmit has taken a dig at WWE 2K24 fans and NXT wrestlers.

WWE 2K24’s upcoming downloadable content, the Pat McAfee Show Pack, has continued to be poorly received before its release. The new update will hit digital stores on July 31 and is expected to be available for purchase for $9.99. The DLC will feature the former NFL Punter turned Monday Night Raw Commentator and his talk show co-hosts Ty Schmit, Boston Connor, AJ Hawk, and Darius Butler.

- Advertisement -

Although McAfee and his peers have been excited about their involvement with the game, wrestling video game fans haven’t been thrilled. The notable complaint is that WWE 2K24 has several featured stars from NXT, like Lola Vice or Sol Ruca, who weren’t in the game at launch and won’t be in the WWE 2K24 season pass. While the DLC presents an opportunity for McAfee and his co-hosts, fans have spoken out about feeling it was an unnecessary addition and could’ve been used to put more talent in the game.

Some of these bumass IWC folks are calling this the worst DLC of all time..



That’s rude… Very rude.



(July 24th is not the drop date) https://t.co/Lhq9X3CZUj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2024

McAfee finally responded to the negative feedback about the upcoming DLC on July 23 on X by calling out the internet wrestling community that criticized it. The reaction wasn’t well received, but he and his co-hosts decided to respond collectively to the criticism during the July 23 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Given his work in WWE, the Monday Night Raw Commentator admitted that he was flustered by the unenthusiastic reactions to the DLC. He also noted that WWE 2K contacted them to be in the game and that he and his co-hosts didn’t take another talent spot that was supposed to be initially involved.

- Advertisement -

Ty Schmit Bashes WWE 2K24 Fans & NXT Roster

While McAfee explained why he felt the criticism was unwarranted, Schmit spoke harshly to video game fans and members of the NXT roster.

“…You know a lot of people are pissed, especially that D-Butch(Butler), Connor, myself, AJ are in it because they want some of these other losers that no one has ever heard of from NXT to be in the game. ‘Why are these guys not in the DLC pack?’ Well, it’s because no one wants to play with them, that’s why,” said Schmit. He added, “..At first, it was like, man, should I be upset that these people are pissed that we’re in the game? No, Absolutely not. F*ck them. That’s kind of where I stand.”

It’s worth noting that McAfee laughed about the remark and shared that he was going to clip Schmit’s comments, which he released on X. The group continued to express how WWE 2K24 fans were not as receptive to the DLC as they had hoped and referred to the critics as bums.

Schmitt’s and the rest of the crew’s comments will continue to add more fuel to the fire of why fans could be upset with their involvement in the game. However, they don’t seem to care and are excited to play as themselves in WWE 2K24 next week.