Stephanie Vaquer Shares Extraordinary Experience On Her Birthday at UFC Mexico City

NXT’s Stephanie Vaquer recently had a great time when she attended UFC Mexico City over the last weekend. The reigning NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s North American Champion celebrated her birthday on March 29th and she received a special birthday surprise during the show.

The NXT Champ was blessed with the reception and gifts she received. Taking to social media, Stephanie Vaquer thanked everyone for making her birthday special with the surprise. Vaquer also wrote that she was proud to represent her WWE family at the UFC event. She wrote:

“I had an extraordinary experience at UFC México City!!! Thank you for the amazing birthday surprise—with beautiful gifts and so much love ?? I’m proud to represent my WWE family at UFC.”

Gracias por sorprende en mi… pic.twitter.com/pqCn5uwfnT — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) March 31, 2025

At NXT Roadblock which emanated from The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia to win the NXT Women’s Title. She scripted history as she became a double champion. ‘The Dark Angel’ has since been been regarded as NXT’s first double women’s champion. On March 25th edition of NXT, Stephanie Vauqer pulled off double duty and successfully defended both the titles

‘La Primera’ kicked off the show by putting her NXT Women’s title on the line against Jaida Parker. After a back and forth battle, Vaquer emerged victorious to retain her title. In the main event, Vaquer successfully defended the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Fallon Henley.

Following the match, Fatal Influence attacked the champ but Jordynne Grace rushed to the ring to save her. They had an intense face off, indicating a future title match between the two.