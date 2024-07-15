Who’s Dating Who? The Relationships Of WWE NXT

WWE NXT may be where talent go to hone their skills ahead of a move to the main roster, but it appears there’s plenty of romance in the Performance Center.

In this article, we’ll look at the relationships that exist within NXT that have seen talent date fellow NXT stars, main roster talent, or other wrestlers.

Kelani Jordan & Carmelo Hayes

The first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion, Kelani Jordan is currently dating WWE SmackDown Superstar & former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. In October 2023, the pair went public with their relationship with a series of Instagram posts celebrating Jordan’s birthday.

Trick Williams & Lash Legend

The Kiss Heard Around the World earlier this year between Trick Williams and Lash Legend wasn’t just for show. The Meta-Four member and the former NXT Champion are in a relationship, though keep their private lives to themselves on social media.

Sol Ruca & Tyler Bate

Sol Ruca has been making a splash in WWE NXT and is currently dating the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, who is unfortunately out with an injury. The couple went public with their relationship in early 2024 with an Instagram post by the English Superstar.

Stevie Turner & Kit Wilson

Turner, who is currently looking to be the official assistant of Ava, has been with Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson for some time now. In March 2022, the happy couple shared that they are engaged to be married.

Riley Osborne & Blair Davenport

When not attacking people in the Performance Center parking lot, Blair Davenport can be found going on dates with Chase U’s Riley Osborne. In December 2023, the couple shared that they are engaged.

Roxanne Perez & Gino Medina

Since arriving in WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez has been a force to be reckoned with, despite her diminutive size. The reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion has been dating independent wrestler Gino Medina since 2022.