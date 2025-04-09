WWE NXT Forgets Its Own History With ‘Record-Breaking’ Call

The April 8, edition of WWE NXT saw Ricky Saints appear in his first appearance since capturing the NXT North American Championship. As Saints celebrated in the ring to the delight of fans, Vic Joseph highlighted that Saints had broken the record for the fastest time from a Superstar debuting to capturing gold in WWE NXT.

The only issue? Saints does not hold the record. Saints, albeit as an unnamed wrestler, debuted on the February 11, edition of WWE NXT, and won the North American title from Shawn Spears on the April 1, episode. This give Saints a time of 49 days, an impresive number but not the record. Instead, the record goes to Ethan Page who captured the NXT Championship at Battleground in July 2024, merely 40 days after debuting in WWE NXT.

Page has set his sights on capturing the NXT North American Championship and attacked Saints following his title win. On the April 8, edition of the silver brand, Page once again got the better of his fellow All-Elite alum. Page will face Wes Lee, Lexis King, and Eddy Thorpe during the April 15, edition of WWE NXT, with the winner earning a title shot against Saints at Stand & Deliver.