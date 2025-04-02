Ricky Saints & Every Ex-AEW Star To Win WWE Gold

Ricky Saints is the new WWE NXT North American Champion in a massive win for the AEW alum. He’s not the only All-Elite talent to hold WWE gold after parting ways with Tony Khan.

Cody Rhodes

(Photo: WWE)

Rhodes was pivotal in the formation of AEW, though fans often gave him a frosty reaction during his All-Elite run. Rhodes is now the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble and had a brief tag-team title reign with Jey Uso in 2023.

Lexis King

The NXT Heritage Cup holder, King’s time in thhe silver brand has been a major success for him. Previously, he was Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW where he and ally Griff Garrison never won gold.

Shawn Spears

The man Ricky Saints beat to win the NXT North American Title, Spears won the gold earlier this year. In AEW, Spears received a strong start and a feud with Cody Rhodes but the momentum of the ‘Chairman’ would quickly peter out.

Jade Cargill

Cargill was pushed strong from the start of her AEW career and would become the promotion’s first TBS Champion. In WWE, Cargill is a two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion and fans expect singles gold in her future in due time.

Ethan Page

Page was a fixture of AEW for years though never won gold during his time under Tony Khan. Proving that his decision to leave was the right one, Page won the NXT Championship in 2024 just 40 days after his debut in WWE.

Andrade

A name fans expected big things for in AEW, Andrade’s time with the company ended in 2023 without any gold to his name. Though the former NXT and U.S. Champion has yet to hold gold on WWE TV since returning, he has held the WWE Speed Championship.

Honorable Mention: Blair Davenport

Though she never held a championship title in WWE, Davenport won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge in 2023. She signed with AEW in February 2019 but was released in August 2020 due to being unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.