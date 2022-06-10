Odds of Stephanie McMahon Returning to WWE Aren’t Good

It looks like Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” status has turned into a more permanent move.

Fans were surprised to hear the news that Stephanie was stepping away from her duties as WWE‘s Chief Brand Officer last month. At the time, the move was thought to be temporary.

Over the past few weeks, however, higherups within the company have reportedly been burying Stephanie, claiming she wasn’t very good at her job.

Point of No Return?

(via WWE)

A story from Business Insider claims that Vince McMahon was behind Stephanie’s “leave of absence.” Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has refuted that claim, saying that this was Stephanie’s decision and she had wanted out for a while.

On top of that, Meltzer is reporting that the chances of Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE have “greatly diminished.” As they say, however, time heals all wounds. Meltzer believes there is a chance fences can be mended at some point down the road.

The belief is that something drastic happened since Stephanie made her departure for higherups to turn on her. Meltzer has noted that key stories of sources bashing Stephanie have actually been done with Vince’s approval.

When Stephanie approached Vince about taking a step back a few months ago, the WWE Chairman was said to have been caught off guard.

As far as why the company has decided to bury Stephanie goes, there is no clear answer at this time. Stephanie allegedly nixed MLW’s deal with FOX-Tubi and some have speculated that this could be one of the reasons behind people slamming her.