“One Of The Best Promos In Wrestling” – Jim Cornette Praises Jon Moxley For Speech On AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley delivered a passionate promo on last week’s Dynamite about what it means to be AEW Champion.

The AEW Championship, along with the newly introduced Trios Championship, had to be vacated by Tony Khan following an embarrassing brawl between CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel at the media scrum for All Out.

Tony kicked off Dynamite by announcing that the titles were vacated and there will be a tournament to crown a new AEW Champion. The finals will take place at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Asche Stadium on September 21st. Death Triangle defeated Best Friends & Orange Cassidy to capture the Trios Championships on last week’s Dynamite.

MJF cut a babyface promo only to reveal that he still has WWE on his mind and the bidding war of 2024 is right around the corner. Jon Moxley interrupted and stormed to the ring after losing the AEW Championship to CM Punk at All Out. He demanded that MJF exit the ring and let him know that his theme music sucks on his way out.

Moxley then spoke about what it means to him to be AEW Champion and the passion in his voice was undeniable. After saying that he was embarrassed and pissed off about what happened,Jon reminded everyone that winners take the last shot and he wants the ball. Moxley is set to battle former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions this week. You can check out Jon’s entire promo below.

Jim Cornette Praises Jon Moxley For His Promo On AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette has offered many criticisms of Jon Moxley in the past but offered nothing but praise on his podcast following the passionate promo. Cornette suggested that Moxley has peaked and will not be able to top the promo the rest of his career. Co-host Brian asked Cornette if he liked the promo and he gave the following response:

I cannot believe that I am gonna say this, but this promo was brilliant. This promo was not only the best, I mean in one way Moxley ought to quit now. He ain’t gonna top this. This was not only the best Jon Moxley promo I’ve ever heard, this was actually one of the best promos in wrestling, period, that I’ve ever heard for a particular situation. For the sticky wicket that they have found themselves in and he was speaking to the smart fans. And the people that are aware of everything going on, it was good regardless. But this was exactly what that fanbase needed to hear and wanted to hear. It was great material, and again I can’t believe I’m saying this, brilliantly delivered. Not only as a babyface, he took responsibility for losing. He put the tournament and the guys in it over, he made himself the underdog, and then vowed to take the shot, and bring home the gold. You can tell he really wants to be the champion. He wants to be the guy in that company.

