Pat McAfee Negotiating With Amazon for NFL Job (Report)

Pat McAfee is a very busy man, and he might be getting even busier quite soon.

The New York Post is reporting that McAfee is currently in talks to join Amazon and their Thursday Night Football coverage which is set to kick off this fall. Also, the discussions have included the possibility of airing McAfee’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Amazon Prime Video. “The Pat McAfee Show” currently airs live on YouTube and SiriusXM, and is sponsored by FanDuel.

The report adds that nothing has been finalized. Andrew Marchand of The Post has reported that both Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have been hired by Amazon to do commentary for Thursday Night Football. As for McAfee, he has been open in the past about not wanting to do color commentary for football due to the big commitment.

(WWE)

Pat McAfee already does weekly commentary live and on-location every Friday night for SmackDown Live. In fact, he recently showed off his in-ring talents when he wrestled Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas earlier this month. After the match, which McAfee won, he also had an impromptu match with Vince McMahon that he ultimately lost.

It was a very eventful WrestleMania week for the former NFL punter, who got to end it on a happy note, taking a stunner from WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin after sharing a beer bash celebration with him. There’s currently no word on how a potential Amazon deal would affect McAfee’s WWE commitment.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more….