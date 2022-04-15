Pat McAfee Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at WrestleMania Week (Video)

Pat McAfee had a very successful WrestleMania debut earlier this month. The SmackDown Live announcer took on Austin Theory in a one-on-one match and came out victorious when it was all said and done.

Of course, after the match, McAfee found himself in an impromptu match against Vince McMahon, which he ultimately lost. Although he was beaten by McMahon, he got to witness WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin hit the ring to take out his two foes. After Austin cleared the ring of Theory and McMahon, he shared a few beers with McAfee.

However, Austin also gave McAfee a stunner to end the segment. Austin’s involvement was especially surprising considering everyone thought Austin’s weekend was done after the previous night. Austin headlined Night One of WrestleMania 38 in a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens. Austin was able to pick up the win in his first match in over 19 years. So when Austin’s music hit during Night Two of WrestleMania, the crowd went absolutely nuts.

It was a tremendous match and segment that Pat McAfee was able to be a part of, and the lead up to the event was just as exciting for him. Recently, McAfee took to his YouTube channel to share a behind-the-scenes look at his WrestleMania week.

The video includes a bit of McAfee’s training with Jaime Noble, his interactions with various big names backstage; including Steve Austin and Jake Paul, and his immediate reaction to his WrestleMania moment. You can check out the full video from McAfee’s YouTube channel here below.