Pat McAfee Responds to Reports of Talks With NFL on Amazon

Pat McAfee has addressed reports that he’s in negotiations with Amazon for NFL games.

McAfee is a former NFL punter who has made a name for himself since retiring from professional American football. He is the current color commentator for SmackDown and has his own podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, which has proven to be a success.

(Photo credit: Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar)

Pat McAfee Addresses Reports

The New York Post reported that McAfee is currently in talks with Amazon to be a part of the broadcast team for Thursday Night Football. The report also notes that McAfee’s show could end up on Prime Video if a deal can be made.

McAfee took to his show to weigh in on the report.

“Pretty high altitudes last night that we were soaring in,” McAfee said. “As I was reading everything on the Internet about what was going on next for our entire company I was like, ‘Is that happening? I don’t know, who knows something? We are in the middle of conversations with maybe that group of people. Oh, maybe they haven’t even heard about this conversation. I wonder if these people that we are talking to just read this as well.'”

The WrestleMania 38 performer said that he’s used to being the subject of reports and rumors during the NFL offseason.

“This is a wild ‘up to something’ season,” McAfee continued. “This has been like multiple years in a row where we’ve had ‘up to something’ seasons and this particular season seems to be pretty active right now. I’m trying to figure out the best way to handle it, just the most entertaining way to go about doing this whole thing.”

McAfee went on to say that at least something is being worked on.

“With that being said, we are up to something or some things,” he said.

