Pat McAfee Reveals How Often WWE Is Drug Testing Him

Pat McAfee has revealed how often WWE is drug testing him as a competitor and SmackDown Live commentator.

McAfee was recently a guest on The Dan Patrick Show, where he talked about his time with the company. McAfee noted that, since joining WWE, he has been tested “numerous” times.

“They drug test rather often at the WWE,” McAfee said. “Yes, they actually do now. There are always going to be people that talk about some people maybe aren’t getting tested.

“There’s always conspiracy theories about everything, but I’ve been tested and given my blood to the WWE numerous times.… There was a lot of things that happen whenever you start injecting your body with stuff.

“And people who were already maybe high energy or very emotional, and then there was some stuff that has happened through the evolution of human and the evolution of WWE where they have had to put in different rules.”

(via WWE)

WWE has really ramped up their wellness policy over the years. No matter how big the star, seemingly nobody is given any leeway when it comes to the wellness policy. Names such as Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and more have faced suspensions over the years for failing drug tests.

As for Pat McAfee, he’s likely tested more due to WWE also utilizing him as an in-ring competitor as well. Back at WrestleMania 38, McAfee went one-on-one with Theory in a bout that the ex-NFL punter won.

However, he subsequently lost an impromptu match to Vince McMahon moments later. At SummerSlam last weekend, McAfee returned to the ring, defeating Happy Corbin in a singles contest as well.

McAfee will remain a regular at the SmackDown Live commentary desk, while likely continuing to return to the ring on occasion.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.