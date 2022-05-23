Pat McAfee Had No Clue Sasha Banks & Naomi Would Be Suspended

Pat McAfee’s reaction to Michael Cole announcing the suspensions of Sasha Banks and Naomi was genuine.

Just before the main event of the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, Cole addressed the situation involving the former Women’s Tag Team Champions. Sasha and Naomi had left the May 16 episode of Raw mid-show despite being booked for a match.

Cole announced that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. He also said there will be a tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Pat McAfee Caught By Surprise

Fans watching at home quickly took notice of Pat McAfee’s facial expressions as Cole was talking.

Pat McAfee confirmed today that this was a legit reaction. He had no idea that Sasha and Naomi would be suspended by WWE. pic.twitter.com/osLTmEZdNl — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 23, 2022

During the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown color commentator said nobody told him that Cole would be announcing the suspensions of Sasha and Naomi.

“The Sasha-Naomi thing, that was my first time hearing what Cole was saying live there. I have no idea what to think there.

“I have no clue.

“This is a very fascinating thing. She’s [Sasha] a superstar, they were our champions. What’s happening? I honestly have no idea what to believe in this whole thing, they keep me out of the loop on everything.

“I have no f**king idea while Cole was doing his thing I was very fascinated. What is going on right now? I wish I had more answers for people. A couple of people asked me during my chat with Pat on Saturday what was going on.

“It’s like f**k I feel like you know more than I do literally as it was happening.”

The Sasha & Naomi situation is FASCINATING#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vPKkm8ifYN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2022

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co