Pat McAfee SmackDown Commentator Role On Hold After College Gameday News

Pat McAfee will have his SmackDown Live commentator role on hold after the announcement that he’ll be joining College Gameday full-time.

It was recently announced that McAfee will join ‘College GameDay’ on ESPN starting this Saturday. This won’t affect McAfee’s daily sports show on YouTube, which is currently in the middle of a four-year $120 million dollar deal with FanDuel.

However, with McAfee’s commentator duties for WWE taking place on Friday nights on SmackDown, and College Gameday taking place the following morning, that could pose some travel concerns for the ex-NFL punter.

(via WWE)

As a result, McAfee announced on his show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” today that his role as a commentator on SmackDown Live will be put on hold. However, he’s still a member of the WWE family.

SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bhSpOYg3wW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

Triple H followed up with a Tweet confirming the news, suggesting that WWE is looking forward to McAfee’s return in the future.

.@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career.



Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN — Triple H (@TripleH) September 7, 2022

McAfee has been competing for WWE as an in-ring performer sporadically over the past few months. He’s become quite the fan-favorite, especially on commentary, so his absence will certainly be felt.

The college football season ends in January, making that a likely return timeframe for McAfee should he decide to do so.