Paul Heyman Wants To Bring The Best Out of Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey



Paul Heyman only associates with top-level WWE talent. He’s guided men such as Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns to greatness during the peaks of their careers.

Heyman signed a new multi-year contract with WWE last year. Since he’s sticking around for the long term, it’s interesting to learn that Heyman has his eye on two particular performers as potential future clients.

During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman spoke about the possibility of being paired with SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair.

As much as Charlotte Flair has achieved in WWE, Heyman sees her as a “dramatically underutilized” talent. Charlotte Flair is never short on confidence, but Heyman says she still doesn’t realize her full potential.

“I don’t think she understands just how great she is,” Heyman said. “I don’t think that’s a skill set that someone can be taught without hands-on experience. Together with synergy, professional intimacy, and trust, and again, it’s about the method.”

Heyman believes he could bring “a level of greatness” out of Charlotte that she simply cannot achieve by herself. Heyman cited Roman Reigns as an example to back up his lofty statements. Roman Reigns was a once in a generation talent before he came along, but even Reigns couldn’t achieve “Tribal Chief” status without him.

Heyman also named Ronda Rousey as another talent he’d love to work with. As he just did with Charlotte Flair, Heyman touted Rousey’s untapped potential that he’s dying to help her unleash.

“Selfishly, I would love to see what [Rousey] could bring out of my performance. So, yes I would love to work with Ronda Rousey.”

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will battle for the SmackDown Women’s Championship tonight at WrestleMania 38.