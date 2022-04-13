Paul Heyman Dubs Himself ‘Undisputed’ Best Manager Ever

Whether it’s as a manager, advocate, special counsel, or “wise man,” there’s no denying that Paul Heyman is tremendous at what he does.

Often referred to as one of the best promos in the business, Heyman is also one of the best managers a professional wrestling talent can ask for. And he knows it. During a recent interview with 101 WRIF, Heyman claimed he’s the ‘undisputed’ best manager of all time.

“I think it’s undisputed that I am the greatest manager, advocate, and special counsel of all time,” Heyman said. “If for no other reason than the first 35 years of my stellar career on top.

“I am the special counsel for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the Head of the Table, the end all be all, Roman Reigns who smashed, absolutely smashed Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania to unify the WWE and Universal Heavyweight Championships and is now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with this entire industry. Just based on that, let alone everything else I accomplished before, I’d say you got a pair of GOATS on your hand now.”

Heyman certainly makes a strong case. He has been by the sides of the likes of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns, to name a few. His runs with each of those men were legendary, but the latter two are likely what fans will remember him for most.

During his rise to dominance in WWE, Lesnar had Heyman by his side as his “advocate,” including while he broke The Undertaker‘s undefeated WrestleMania streak in New Orleans.

Now, Heyman serves as the “special counsel” to the unified WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who often refers to Heyman as his “wise man.” Recently, Heyman was ringside with Reigns while he bested Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38, unifying the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Title.

And although Paul Heyman admits he’s likely the best to have ever portrayed the manager role in professional wrestling, he’s not ready for a WWE Hall Of Fame induction just yet.

