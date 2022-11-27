Paul Heyman Gushes About Sami Zayn’s Contributions to The Bloodline

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) were victorious over Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series.

At the end of the match, Reigns and Owens mixed things up, only for Owens to nearly beat Reigns with the Stunner, but Zayn, a good friend of Owens, stopped the referee from counting to three. To further prove his loyalty to the faction, he hit a low blow to Owens than the big boot to set up Jey, hitting a splash off the top rope for the win.

Paul Heyman’s Praise

At the post-event press conference, Paul Heyman and Zayn spoke about the big win with media members. Heyman praised Zayn’s work since joining The Bloodline.

“Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for and we are prepared for everything. And what Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we’ve been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years.”

Heyman said Zayn is the guy that does a guest spot on a TV series and ends up being part of the regular cast because of his passion and talent.

“Sami Zayn was on the opposite side of Kevin Owens tonight. Kevin Owens was on a different team, he chose to be on that team. If anybody was disloyal to anybody, Kevin Owens was disloyal to Sami Zayn. He put Sami Zayn in a terrible position of having to pick his best friend or The Bloodline, the greatest faction in the history of the industry, the top star in the industry Roman Reigns, and the acceptance of Roman Reigns which makes all of us relevant. And Sami was not disloyal to Kevin Owens. He took on his opponent. He showed his loyalty to The Bloodline.”

