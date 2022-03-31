Paul Heyman Is Not Concerned About Praising AEW

While the majority of the people in WWE refrain from even acknowledging the success of AEW, Paul Heyman has no problem in putting their rivals over.

The mad scientist of wrestling detailed his mindset during an appearance on Sports Media podcast. He said that he has no problem putting AEW over if the company does something that is worth it because he doesn’t live in a bubble.

Explaining why he doesn’t mind putting AEW over, Heyman mentioned how WWE has sold more tickets for this year’s WrestleMania than any previous year. According to him, he is not concerned about AEW until they can match this market dominance:

“They can’t match what we’re about to do next week.” said Paul Heyman, “Until they are in a position to match what we do next weekend, I’m not that concerned with praising the competition because they are still a long way away from what we do and our level of success, and our market dominance.”

The advocate also admitted that he watches AEW. He said that he would watch anything out there in the industry if he can get his hands on it.

Heyman said that he would even watch Antarctica All-Star Wrestling if there is such a thing. This awareness of the wrestling world is what allows him to keep up with up-and-coming stars such as Gable Steveson.

Quotes via WrestlingNews