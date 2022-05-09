Paul Heyman Dubs The Bloodline Greatest Faction In Pro Wrestling History

Paul Heyman believes The Bloodline is the greatest faction in professional wrestling history.

Shortly after The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) defeated the team of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash, Heyman took to a backstage interview to hail the trio as the greatest faction in history.

“Doubt? In my mind? No. I mean come on. Let’s shoot from the hip here. The undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. The longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time, The Usos.

“The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in the pro wrestling/sports entertainment history. You can tell me all about The Four Horsemen. You can tell me all about the nWo.

“You can tell me about D-X. You can tell me about the Heenan Family. You can even tell me about the Dangerous Alliance. There has never, never been a faction as dominant as The Bloodline.”

Heyman didn’t stop there, he doubled down on those claims on Twitter earlier today.

Thee Greatest Faction of All Time!



I’ve told this to you before. I’m telling it to you again because…



It wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler. pic.twitter.com/E6wJOLKwYi — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 9, 2022

Heyman certainly makes a strong case. Reigns is one of the longest reigning World Champions in history at the moment with over 600 days as Universal Champion. He also holds the WWE Championship, which he won from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

The pair headlined Night Two of WrestleMania from Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas in April. Reigns was able to come out on top, bringing even more hardware to The Bloodline. As for The Usos, they currently reign as the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

This is their fifth reign as SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, and it’s also a record-breaker at nearly 300 days. The duo have established themselves as one of the best tag teams WWE has ever seen.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for The Bloodline after their WrestleMania Backlash victory. Roman Reigns recently inked a new deal with WWE, and is looking for a new challenger for his World Title reign.

As for The Usos, they teased potentially challenging for the RAW Tag Team Titles and unifying the belts, but it appears those plans were put on ice ahead of Backlash.

Quotes via WrestleZone