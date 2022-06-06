PIC: Cody Rhodes’ Pectoral Injury Looks Gruesome

The after-effects of Cody Rhodes’ pectoral injury are nothing short of gnarly.

In the main event of WWE Hell in a Cell, Cody went one-on-one with Seth Rollins. Ahead of the match, it was reported that Cody suffered a pectoral tear but the extent of the injury wasn’t known.

WWE later announced that Cody tore the tendon completely off the bone.

Cody stuck to the plan to wrestle against Seth Rollins and it was clear to many immediately that his arm did not look right.

Here is what Cody’s arm is looking like at the moment:

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio later noted that WWE did not put makeup on Cody to make things look worse.

This is legit.

“That’s not makeup on Cody, that’s really life full pec tear and what it looks like so soon after.”