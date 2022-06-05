WWE Provides Update on Cody Rhodes’ Injury

WWE has given an update on the injury Cody Rhodes has suffered.

Rhodes is expected to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins at the Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5. Just one night before the event, WWE announced during a house show that Cody suffered an injury.

This blew up plans to have him face Rollins in their final live event match before HIAC. Cody did end up appearing at the house show to chase Rollins off.

It was later reported that the injury wasn’t a work and that Cody potentially suffered a torn pectoral, although the extent of the tear hadn’t been known.

During the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, Kayla Braxton revealed that Cody first suffered the injury during his brawl with Seth Rollins on the May 30 episode of Monday Night Raw.

She then said Cody aggravated the injury during training.

Braxton then announced that Cody tore his tendon “off the bone.” Despite the injury, Rhodes will still meet Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

It’s been said that WWE has spent all day making changes to the Rhodes vs. Seth match.