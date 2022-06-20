Three Potential WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Returns

WWE’s Money in the Bank is just a few weeks away and the qualifying matches are underway on both the RAW and Smackdown brands.

So far for the women, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan have qualified. For the men, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre have earned their way into the Money in The Bank ladder match.

After those names qualified the match graphics on the screen showed seven participants for both the men’s and women’s matches. This is a change from previous years that usually saw eight participants in both matches.

While the graphics show seven participants according to WWE’s website, they mention there will be eight participants this year. It could be an oversight, or it could mean we are in for some surprises for this PPV.

There are three potential surprise returns we could see at the Money in the Bank this year if all the participants are not revealed ahead of time.

Bayley

(via WWE)

I believe speak for most wrestling fans when I say we are all anticipating her return.

Bayley has not appeared on TV since July 2, 2021, due to a torn ACL she suffered from a freak accident while training at the WWE Performance Center. She has teased a bit on social media while she has been out, leaving fans guessing as to when we may see the “Role Model” make her grand return.

The latest tease was a post of what appears to be a laced-up boot she posted on both Twitter and Instagram. If she is cleared and ready, what bigger return than the Money in the Bank match where she could possibly snag the briefcase giving her the opportunity at a title shot?

Right before Bayley got injured, she was in a hot feud with Bianca Belair, who at the time was the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Bianca Belair is now the RAW women’s champion and there is some unfinished business, especially for Bayley.

Either way, Bayley making her return and capturing the briefcase would at the least be entertaining, especially given the obnoxious trolling character she was when she left.

An argument can also be made that if you are returning fresh from an ACL injury would you want to put her in a ladder match first thing coming back? While she should be cleared regardless, I can see them exercising caution as well.

This without a doubt would be the biggest return audience pop they could garner right now.

Charlotte Flair

(via WWE)

No matter how you feel about Charlotte Flair, she shines bright on a big stage.

Last we saw Charlotte Flair was her saying “I quit!” at Wrestlemania Backlash in her “I Quit” match against Ronda Rousey. WWE reported later on the PPV that Charlotte had suffered a fracture of the radius as a result of the armbar, but it was reported this was all part of storyline to write Flair off TV.

As we now know she was being written off so she and her now-husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, could get married. It was never reported how long she would be absent, so we fully expect her to pop up now that they are back from their honeymoon.

Charlotte Flair always seems to find herself in the title picture, so it isn’t far-fetched to think that she may make her grand return and be a surprise entrant in the ladder match. If she were to win the Money in the Bank briefcase it would be an easy way to set up a rematch between herself and Ronda Rousey.

It would also be a change in the norm, as Charlotte Flair has been the one cashed in on three times of the four winners.

Whether she wins the match or not, this would be a great way for her to make her comeback and set up a SummerSlam match since the PPV is set for three weeks after Money in the Bank this year.

Bum A** Corbin

(via WWE)

Baron Corbin has gone through many transformations over years, but none have been more endearing, welcoming, and entertaining as Bum Corbin.

Last we saw Bum Corbin was back around SummerSlam 2021 in Las Vegas where his luck turned around and he became Happy Corbin. This past Smackdown after losing to Madcap Moss in a Last Laugh match, Corbin addressed commentator Pat McAfee upset about his criticisms over the last year and for coining the nickname Bum A** Corbin.

He then threatened to drag him into the ring, hinting at maybe a future match. Pat McAfee did not let Corbin go without a response, and with the help of the WWE Universe laughed Baron Corbin out of the arena.

Money in the Bank is being held in Las Vegas this year where Bum Corbin won “big” and became Happy Corbin. It would be poetic if this year Happy Corbin enters the Money in the Bank ladder match, loses, and tries his luck at the casinos again, except this time he loses.

Down on his luck again, we may see the return of Bum A** Corbin? Corbin arguably did some of his best character work as Bum Corbin, I think it would be a welcomed return by most fans.

Money in the Bank is one of the most fun Pay-Per-Views of the year and a lot of people look forward to the surprises. The unknown of the briefcase winners and potential cash-ins make it all the more exciting.

If any of these surprise returns were to happen this year, it would shake things up for the rest of the year in WWE.