Who Ran Last Night’s WWE Monday Night Raw without Triple H?

WWE‘s Head of Talent Relations and Head of Creative Triple H was nowhere to be seen during last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Hours before the show went live, it was reported that the Game has contracted Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

Contracting Covid also means that Triple H will miss tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, which will go head-to-head with a special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.

Raw Without the Game

Even without Triple H around, Raw went on ahead, with ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James running the show backstage.

PW Insider reports that James oversaw production, and made the majority of the big calls for the show.

At last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings, Road Dogg was working alongside his D-Generation X stablemate.

Road Dogg

While best known for his work in DX and the New Age Outlaws, ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has held various roles behind the scenes in WWE.

In 2011, James returned to the promotion as a producer, and in 2016 became a writer for SmackDown, where he would also produce matches.

After WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, it was reported that James had resigned as head writer of SmackDown, but would remain with WWE as a “utility” player.

From 2019 to 2022, James worked with Triple H in NXT, teaching classes on in-ring development and promo skills before his release in January.

The WWE Hall of Famer was appointed the Senior Vice President of Live Events in August this year, replacing Jeff Jarrett.