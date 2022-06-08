Randy Orton Lookalike Makes WWE Debut

One WWE prospect has many thinking Randy Orton stepped into a time machine.

Randy Orton has become a legend in the wrestling business. He is a surefire WWE Hall of Famer once he decides to call it a career.

Much like Edge and Chris Jericho, Orton is one of the best at adapting as time goes along. No matter what year it is, Orton always remains a top-level performer.

With that said, there’s a new WWE talent who pretty much looks like a 2004 version of Orton.

His name is David Bostian and he recently made his in-ring debut for WWE.

Bostian performed at the June 7 taping for this week’s NXT Level Up episode, which will air this Friday. Bostian went by the name, “Myles Borne” and he took on Guru Raaj.

Time will tell if Bostian can develop quick enough for WWE’s liking.

There is reportedly a new edict where if NXT talents aren’t improving enough within a six-month window, they will be released.

The company is already expected to have a new wave of talent releases in the near future.