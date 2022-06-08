WWE Expected to Release More Talent Soon

Some more WWE talent will be on the chopping block in the near future.

WWE has been known for its wave of superstar releases. These days, the company almost always cites budget cuts as the reason.

It’s led many to believe that WWE President Nick Khan is propping up the company for a potential sale.

Main roster talent certainly isn’t an exception. We’ve seen a slew of significant names such as Bray Wyatt receive walking papers.

With WWE’s new reported edict, however, NXT talent is constantly walking on eggshells.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer was the first to report that WWE’s new edict is that if certain NXT talents don’t show noticeable improvement in six months, they will be released.

In a new report, Bryan said that while he doesn’t have all the details, more NXT releases are expected to take place soon.

The way Bryan described it was that NXT 2.0 won’t be getting canceled but certain people definitely will.

The last wave of NXT cuts happened back in April. In total, 10 stars on the developmental brand were released. Among those names were Dakota Kai and Malcolm Bivens.