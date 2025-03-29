Randy Orton Backstage
HomeNews
News

Randy Orton Vows to Punt Kevin Owens’ Head Over WrestleMania 41 Roof

by Thomas Lowson
WWE WrestleMania 41

On the March 28, edition of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens interfered in Randy Orton’s match with Drew McIntyre, costing the Legend Killer the victory. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, an irate Orton looked back on the piledriver delivered from Owens in 2024 that cost him months of action.

“I was out four freaking months because Kevin Owens dropped on me, at my head. Four months, no matches, four months!”

Orton returned at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto where he attempted to hit a punt kick on Kevin Owens. While the Prizefighter avoided the move in his home country, Orton vowed that things will be different in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

“WrestleMania, Piledriver versus Punt Kick. But he is just only going to nip, nip, nip, nip away at me until I kick him so hard come the day on WrestleMania, grandest stage of all. I am gonna send his head clear over the freaking roof.”

Orton ended by confirming that his match with Owens will take place at WrestleMania 41: Saturday, due to take place on April 19. Stay tuned to see whether Orton can vanquish Owens at WrestleMania and deliver a punt kick that’ll leave the fans in danger of being in the splash zone.

Randy Orton Sets Sight On Cody Rhodes & 15th WWE World Title Win
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 News
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News