Randy Orton Throws Pitch For the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Team

Randy Orton proved his sporting skills outside of the ring this week by throwing the opening pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals team. The 14-time WWE World Champion described throwing the pitch as “one of the scariest things I’ve ever done in my life” but was pleased that the ball didn’t hit the dirt adding that “we did good.” Orton received a signed ball for his troubles and proved to be a good luck charm for the team that defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2.

With his St. Louis Cardinals appearance a runaway success for Orton, the WWE veteran’s attention will now turn to Berlin, Germany. At WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31, Orton will challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The match will mark Orton’s first singles opportunity at a WWE World Championship since facing Bobby Lashley on the September 13, 2021, edition of RAW. GUNTHER and Orton met in the King of the Ring finals earlier this year which saw the Austrian score a controversial win, earning his World title opportunity at SummerSlam.

- Advertisement -

The Viper will be back in his hometown of St. Louis later this year as part of WWE NXT’s move to The CW Network. Orton will be part of the second show of the CW era on October 8, which will take place in St. Louis. The premiere episode of WWE NXT on The CW will see CM Punk appear in Chicago, Illinois.

After missing over a year and a half of his career due to injury, Randy Orton is back and ready to take WWE by storm once more. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on the Legend Killer.