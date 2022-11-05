WWE Veteran And More React To Logan Paul’s Incredible Crown Jewel Performance

While Logan Paul didn’t manage to defeat Roman Reigns and win the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, he still impressed people with his performance.
The YouTube star was challenging one of the most dominating performers in the history of the business in just his third professional wrestling match. Many predicted that the bout will be a disaster.
Paul however, managed to not only hang on with The Tribal Chief but he somehow made people believe for a while that he might actually pull off the impossible.
The end result wasn’t in the favor of the internet star but his performance managed to convert a lot of haters into a fan for Logan Paul.
A number of wrestling and non-wrestling personalities reacted to his incredible performance after the Crown Jewel PPV ended.
These names include people such as former IWGP world champion Will Ospreay and wrestling veteran Sean Waltman. You can check out some of the top reactions to Logan Paul’s performance below:
Roman Reigns lived to fight another day with the help from The Bloodline at Crown Jewel. With Survivor Series being headlined by the WarGames matches, it’s possible that we might not see him defending his title at the show.
Logan Paul on the other hand, could be brought back by the company sooner rather than later after his incredible performance at the show in Saudi Arabia.