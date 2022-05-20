Internal Reaction And Potential Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s Leave Of Absence

Stephanie McMahon’s decision to take a leave of absence from WWE surprised not only the fans but people within the organization as well.

PWinsider provided some updates on the situation and revealed the potential reason as well as the internal reaction to this news.

According to the site, the word-making round is that McMahon has decided to take this break to focus on her family. The belief is that she will return somewhere down the line but there is no timetable for it.

This likely means that someone else will take over her duties as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE in the meantime. Though there is no word on who that may be.

Update: Brandon Thurston is now reporting that WWE president Nick Khan will be taking over most of McMahon’s duties:

Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon's duties in her absence, according to multiple people at WWE. Select business partners have already been informed. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 19, 2022

Internal Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Taking Time Off

Except for the most inner circle, nobody within the promotion was aware of this announcement from Stephanie McMahon. Per the report, most people were ‘completely shocked and taken aback’ by the news.

The former Raw General Manager has been working with WWE full-time for over two decades. She made her on-camera debut in the late 90s and has assumed a number of different roles since then.

Who do you think should take over the duties of Stephanie McMahon until she comes back? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.