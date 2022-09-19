Reason For WWE Booking Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Report)

We now have the reported reason for WWE deciding to book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

As we’ve noted, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Championship will headline the Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) on November 5. It’s a matchup that has a lot of professional wrestling fans scratching their heads booking-wise.

While Paul has been impressive in his short time inside the squared circle thus far, a matchup for the most prestigious title in the history of professional wrestling, against, arguably, the industry’s biggest star, is quite a jump up for his third-ever match.

However, it appears WWE has a specific reason for booking the matchup. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Logan Paul is actually a big deal in Saudi Arabia, especially to the prince, and that’s all that matters in that regard.

Ticket sales for the Saudi shows don’t really mean anything, neither do TV ratings in regards to the shows out of Saudi Arabia. Paul bringing in younger views would, of course, be seen as a bonus.

However, the Saudi prince wants to build the name of celebrity fights in Saudi Arabia, and believes Logan Paul will help generate more press than a Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins.

The Saudi shows are essentially used to give the prince the shows he wants and that he thinks will generate the best press for Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns fits that criteria perfectly.