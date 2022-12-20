Released WWE Superstar rumored to return

Throughout the heaviest parts of a global pandemic, WWE regularly released many Superstars under the guise of “budget cuts”. Since Vince McMahon retired and HHH was named Head of Talent Relations, he has been bringing back some Superstars.

One Superstar has been rumored to be on the list of wrestler that WWE was interested in being back. This Superstar is rumored to be back “imminently”.

According to Fightful Select, “several WWE talent are under the impression that Bronson Reed, also known as JONAH, could be headed back to the company. One source that we spoke to indicated it could happen imminently. WWE has not confirmed the news to Fightful, nor has Bronson himself. WWE has had interest in Bronson Reed for several months, who had been working in New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, he’s not wrestled since October.

We’ll work to find out more details on Bronson Reed and WWE, and will have more if and when he debuts.”

JONAH in New Japan

(via Esther Lin/NJPW)

JONAH has been wrestling for NJPW and NJPW STRONG. He reformed TMDK with Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls. They later added Bad Dude Tito.

JONAH competed in his first G1 this year. One year to the day of his WWE release, he pinned Kazuchika Okada. He just missed out on making it to the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament. It appeared that JONAH was well on his way to being a huge contender in New Japan.

He also spent some time in IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE release. While in WWE, he was the NXT North American Champion.