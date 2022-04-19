Another Rematch Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

Another rematch has been announced for the WrestleMania Backlash event. WWE has confirmed that AJ Styles will be facing Edge once again at the show.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw the Rated R Superstar and his new associate Damian Priest in a dark backstage segment. He issued a challenge to Styles.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed the Phenomenal One in the locker room. He accepted the challenge. The room filled with lightning after he agreed to the WrestleMania Backlash match. AJ then told Schreiber to leave for her safety.

The lights went out and Edge and Priest were surrounding Styles when they came back. The duo attacked the former world champion and they stood tall to end the segment.

AJ Styles and Edge originally faced off in a match during the night two of WrestleMania 38. Edge won this match after Priest distracted his opponent.

The previous match between Styles and Edge was praised by fans. Though many believed that it could have been better. The two will now be looking to tell an even better story in their second encounter.

This isn’t the only rematch announced for the upcoming Premium Live Event. Seth Rollins will also be facing his Mania opponent Cody Rhodes once again at the show.