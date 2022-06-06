Renee Paquette says AEW Needs to Spread Out which Female Wrestlers they Push

Renee Paquette has said that AEW needs to “spread some of that love” among the women’s division following Double or Nothing 2022.

At the event, Dr. Britt Baker won the first Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, defeating Ruby Soho in the finals.

After the match, Baker was presented with a championship by Owen’s widow Dr. Martha Hart.

Many have criticized AEW’s decision to have Baker win, saying that the former AEW Women’s World Champion (who has the second-longest reign with the title) didn’t need the win.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Sessions, Paquette named some other stars who would benefit from AEW’s focus other than Baker.

“When Toni Storm didn’t go over Britt on their way to the tournament, and then to have Ruby also lose, it would be nice to have one of those women in that spot. Like I’m saying, Britt is f***ing great, there’s no denying that. I think she’s fantastic, I think she is head and shoulders at the top of that division, but to spread some of that love around as they’re bulking up that division, these women are stars. Toni Storm is a star, Ruby Soho is a star… she’s amazing. Kris Stantlander is on her way up as well.”

Soho and Storm teamed up to defeat Baker and Jamie Hayter on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.